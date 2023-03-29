Rapper Latto promised a juicy first episode of her new Apple Music show, 777 Radio, and she delivered with special guest Chlöe. The “Body Do” singer has maintained a thick skin when it comes to rumors about her. However, when it comes to fans pitting her and her sister Halle Bailey against each with endless comparisons she’s not having it.

The Swarm actress fired off about the topic when asked by the host in the clip shared with People, saying, “Honestly, it really pisses me off.”

Chlöe continued by adding, “I think out of everything, that’s the thing that gets under my skin the most, when people are comparing us, because we are best friends, we’re sisters. Sometimes we forget that we’re not twins, and it’s like, don’t mess with my blood. Don’t mess with her.”

Before the clip ends, Chlöe explained, “Sometimes I just have to brush it off because people only see what they want to make up, what they want to believe, and it’s like, sometimes I don’t need to give off that energy and waste my time explaining something that I know isn’t true.”

The full first episode of 777 Radio featuring Chlöe will be released tomorrow, March 30, at 11 a.m. PT. New episodes of the series will air biweekly on Thursdays exclusively on Apple Music 1. For more information, click here.