Chris Brown Arrested Again, This Time For Felony Assault

Chris Brown, who is already on probation for beating up his girlfriend, Rihanna, was arrested and jailed this morning in Washington D.C. along with his bodyguard and charged with assault for assaulting a dude he apparently didn’t even know, because that’s how Chris Brown rolls, y’all.
Here’s the story from TMZ:
Brown got into an argument with a man outside the W Hotel on K Street and allegedly punched him once IN THE FACE. We’re told the man Chris struck never threw a punch. Sources say Chris and the alleged victim did NOT know each other.
The incident occurred at about 4:30 AM … Our law enforcement sources say Brown did not appear to be under the influence of anything at the time of the incident … Brown is currently in custody. As for the other person, we’re told he’s being evaluated at a D.C. hospital. Sources say he’s claiming injury.
Brown has already had two probation violations in the last year (resulting in an addition 1,000 hour of community service). This violation will likely result in jail time.
Chris brown was under influence, of Chris brown’s terrible personality and general terribleness. Now excuse me while I get smug cuz a person I don’t like is having a bad day.
I’m sure this is not accurate. At 4:30 in the morning, only good things happen!
That was my first thought. 4:30 am? Just go to bed. sheesh
I can’t wait to see how he weasels his way out of prison time again.
The victim is probably fine but I’d be more than OK with him coming into court with a cast on his face if it increases the odds that Chris Brown actually goes away.
Now I’ve got my hopes up for a face cast!
At least he’s beating up men nowadays.
Word on the street (which is always reliable) says he did yell a homophobic slur before throwing the punch. So yeah.
He’ll probably get out of this again, but I’ll still be happy about this for today.
Don’t you guys still do the electric chair in some parts of America? Can’t you sort him out with something like that? Or perhaps clumsy bludgeoning? Anything really
It’s lethal injection, and very few parts (read: some of the South) do it.
“THE POO” – Chris Brown’s favorite club.
I hate Chris Brown as much as the next guy but come on seriously? One punch is considered assault?
I think it’s the literal definition of assault, yeah.
How many free punches should Chris Brown be allowed to throw?
“This violation will likely result in jail time.”
Thanks for getting my day started with a hearty laugh.
If Chris Brown wasn’t “famous” this would have been his 3rd strike.
i guess not since it didn’t happen in calirfornia… anyways can we just put him in jail for life anyways?
If he gets put on trial in Virginia it’s possible he’ll do jail time. Look at Mike Vick.
I hope this piece of shit gets real jail time. If he wasn’t “famous” his ass would have been locked up years ago.
“Brown allegedly punched a man in the face. The sources said a woman approached Brown to take a picture with him, but then two other men stopped by to get into the photo.
“I’m not into this gay shit, I’m into boxing,” Brown said before swinging at one of the men, the sources alleged.
Brown’s publicists and attorney, Mark Geragos, did not immediately respond to messages left early Sunday.”