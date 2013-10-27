Chris Brown Arrested Again, This Time For Felony Assault

Chris Brown, who is already on probation for beating up his girlfriend, Rihanna, was arrested and jailed this morning in Washington D.C. along with his bodyguard and charged with assault for assaulting a dude he apparently didn’t even know, because that’s how Chris Brown rolls, y’all.

Here’s the story from TMZ:

Brown got into an argument with a man outside the W Hotel on K Street and allegedly punched him once IN THE FACE. We’re told the man Chris struck never threw a punch. Sources say Chris and the alleged victim did NOT know each other. The incident occurred at about 4:30 AM … Our law enforcement sources say Brown did not appear to be under the influence of anything at the time of the incident … Brown is currently in custody. As for the other person, we’re told he’s being evaluated at a D.C. hospital. Sources say he’s claiming injury.

Brown has already had two probation violations in the last year (resulting in an addition 1,000 hour of community service). This violation will likely result in jail time.