Chris Brown Compared Himself To Prince, Is Very Proud That He Lost His Virginity At 8

10.07.13 10 Comments

I’ll give Chris Brown credit for this: he’s really trying to make us forget about that one terrible, awful, no good thing he did…by doing more terrible, awful, no good things. Like blaming the haters for his seizure, and getting charged with a hit and run, and now, telling the Guardian that he’s as much a lady’s man as Prince.

HE IS A MONSTER AND A LIAR AND MUST BE STOPPED.

He lost his virginity when he was eight years old, to a local girl who was 14 or 15. Seriously? “Yeah, really. Uh-huh.” He grins and chuckles. “It’s different in the country.” Brown grew up with a great gang of boy cousins, and they watched so much porn that he was raring to go. “By that point, we were already kind of like hot to trot, you know what I’m saying? Like, girls, we weren’t afraid to talk to them; I wasn’t afraid. So, at eight, being able to do it, it kind of preps you for the long run, so you can be a beast at it. You can be the best at it.” (Now 24, he doesn’t want to say how many women he’s slept with: “But you know how Prince had a lot of girls back in the day? Prince was, like, the guy. I’m just that, today. But most women won’t have any complaints if they’ve been with me. They can’t really complain. It’s all good.”)

Also, this.

Suddenly he is sulky and petulant. “My favourite line is, ‘Fuck you.’ I like giving the world a big fuck you. Every tattoo I have is a big fuck you. So it’s just, like, this is just me, and I’m the guy who’s going to be just the same guy at all times.”

I hope Prince hits Chris Brown on the head with a purple guitar.

