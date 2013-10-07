Chris Brown Compared Himself To Prince, Is Very Proud That He Lost His Virginity At 8

I’ll give Chris Brown credit for this: he’s really trying to make us forget about that one terrible, awful, no good thing he did…by doing more terrible, awful, no good things. Like blaming the haters for his seizure, and getting charged with a hit and run, and now, telling the Guardian that he’s as much a lady’s man as Prince.
HE IS A MONSTER AND A LIAR AND MUST BE STOPPED.
He lost his virginity when he was eight years old, to a local girl who was 14 or 15. Seriously? “Yeah, really. Uh-huh.” He grins and chuckles. “It’s different in the country.” Brown grew up with a great gang of boy cousins, and they watched so much porn that he was raring to go. “By that point, we were already kind of like hot to trot, you know what I’m saying? Like, girls, we weren’t afraid to talk to them; I wasn’t afraid. So, at eight, being able to do it, it kind of preps you for the long run, so you can be a beast at it. You can be the best at it.” (Now 24, he doesn’t want to say how many women he’s slept with: “But you know how Prince had a lot of girls back in the day? Prince was, like, the guy. I’m just that, today. But most women won’t have any complaints if they’ve been with me. They can’t really complain. It’s all good.”)
Also, this.
Suddenly he is sulky and petulant. “My favourite line is, ‘Fuck you.’ I like giving the world a big fuck you. Every tattoo I have is a big fuck you. So it’s just, like, this is just me, and I’m the guy who’s going to be just the same guy at all times.”
I hope Prince hits Chris Brown on the head with a purple guitar.
He needs extensive therapy.
This motherfucker makes me wish rappers still settled their beef with drive-bys.
we were already kind of like hot to trot, you know what I’m saying?
No. Because normal humans don’t have sex AT GODDAMN FUCKING EIGHT.
Sounds like he is trying to put some cool positive spin on being raped as a kid and going beyond that occasional glimpse of porn we all saw as kids on late night tv.
It’s almost as if this guy is some sort of insecure, overcompensating dipshit
At least it was a chick that molested him or so he says.
I look forward to Prince’s response to this, just so someone can say “Game…Blouses”.
He doesn’t realize how bad he makes his mother look saying this. Like Glad said he’s trying to sound macho about being abused. I can’t see an 8 that’s. sexual. I could be wrong.
Yeah but he was a mature eight yo…
So, a 9th grade girl fucked a 3rd grade boy. I don’t think i’m buying this.