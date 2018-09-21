Getty Image

On November 18, Chris Cornell will get the kind of sprawling, career-spanning box set that befits an artist of his talent and stature. The self-titled collection is comprised of four-discs and collects material from every phase of his musical life, from Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave, and as a solo artist. It also comes with 11 previously unreleased songs, including one titled “When Bad Does Good” that his estate has decided to share today.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The new song is vintage Cornell. Propelled by a swirling organ melody, Chris dominates the track with his otherworldly voice, pushing it into places that are absolutely spellbinding. Chris’s wife Vicky worked with many of Chris’ friends and contemporaries to curate the collection, and it was apparently the actor Josh Brolin who urged her to include “When Bad Does Good.”

“Since Chris’ sudden passing I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world,” his wife Vicky said in a statement. “I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him – the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.”

Chris Cornell is set to drop on November 18 via Universal Music and you can pre-order it here. Check out the cover and full tracklist below.

UMe

Disc One

1. “Hunted Down” (Soundgarden)

2. “Kingdom of Come” (Soundgarden)

3. “Flower” (Soundgarden)

4. “All Your Lies” (Soundgarden)

5. “Loud Love” (Soundgarden)

6. “Hands All Over” (Soundgarden)

7. “Say Hello 2 Heaven” (Temple of the Dog)

8. “Hunger Strike” (Temple of the Dog)

9. “Outshined” (Soundgarden)

10. “Rusty Cage” (Soundgarden)

11. “Seasons”

12. “Hey Baby” (Land Of The New Rising Sun)” (M.A.C.C.)

13. “Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden)

14. “Spoonman” (Soundgarden)

15. “Dusty” (Soundgarden)

16. “Burden in My Hand” (Soundgarden)

Disc Two

1. “Sunshower”

2. “Sweet Euphoria”

3. “Can’t Change Me”

4. “Like a Stone” (Audioslave)

5. “Cochise” (Audioslave)

6. “Be Yourself” (Audioslave)

7. “Doesn’t Remind Me” (Audioslave)

8. “Revelations” (Audioslave)

9. “Shape of Things to Come” (Audioslave)

10. “You Know My Name”

11. “Billie Jean”

12. “Long Gone” (Rock Version)

13. “Scream”

14. “Part of Me” (Steve Aoki Remix)

15. “Ave Maria” (with Eleven)

Disc Three

1. “Promise” (Slash featuring Chris Cornell)

2. “Whole Lotta Love” (Santana featuring Chris Cornell)

3. “Call Me a Dog” (Live Acoustic)

4. “Imagine” (Live Acoustic)

5. “I Am the Highway” (Live Acoustic)

6. “The Keeper”

7. “Been Away Too Long” (Soundgarden)

8. “Live to Rise” (Soundgarden)

9. “Lies” (Gabin with Chris Cornell and Ace)

10. “Misery Chain” (with Joy Williams)

11. “Storm” (Soundgarden)

12. “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart”

13. “Only These Words”

14. “Our Time in the Universe”

15. “‘Til the Sun Comes Back Around”

16. “Stay With Me Baby”

17. “The Promise”

18. “When Bad Does Good” *

Disc Four

1. “Into the Void” (Sealth)” (Live at the Paramount) (Soundgarden)

2. “Mind Riot” (Live at the Paramount) (Soundgarden)

3. “Nothing to Say” (Live in Seattle) (Soundgarden)

4. “Jesus Christ Pose” (Live in Oakland) (Soundgarden)

5. “Show Me How to Live” (Live in Cuba) (Audioslave) *

6. “Wide Awake” (Live in Sweden) *

7. “All Night Thing” (Live in Sweden) *

8. “Nothing Compares 2 U” (Live at Sirius XM) *

9. “One” (Live at Beacon Theatre) *

10. “Reach Down” (Live at the Paramount) (Temple of the Dog) *

11. “Stargazer” (Live at the Paramount) (Temple of the Dog) *

12. “Wild World” (Live at Pantages Theatre) (Yusuf/Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell) *

13. “A Day in The Life” (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) *

14. “Redemption Song” (Live at Beacon Theatre) (with Toni Cornell) *

15. “Thank You” (Live in Sweden)

* Previously unreleased