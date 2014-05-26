Chris Martin Joined Kings Of Leon On Stage In Glasgow To Perform ‘Fans’

It’s kind of strange that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin would randomly join in on a Kings of Leon song to just play guitar, but that’s exactly what happened yesterday at Radio One’s One Big Weekend festival in Glasgow yesterday. Martin, who performed on the festival’s first day with his band, was welcomed to the stage by KOL singer Caleb Followill, who informed the crowd of selfie-taking shoulder-riders that the band’s guest would not be singing. While I’ve never known anyone who buys Coldplay tickets and says, “I can’t wait to see Chris Martin shut up and just play the guitar,” this might have been a test run for a whole new aspect of his career.

Or – and this is just a theory that I’m running with ever since watching the 3:30 mark of this video – Martin doesn’t actually know the words to “Fans.” Either way, he looked pretty thrilled to be a part of the song’s performance, and his band’s album is now the fastest selling of 2014, so he probably doesn’t care about meaningless theories.

(Via NME)

