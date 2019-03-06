Los Angeles singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson has released a new single from his upcoming album. Produced by singer-songwriter and indie darling Phoebe Bridgers, “Northsiders” is a sweetly nostalgic song, full of beautifully rendered detail.
“[‘Northsiders’ is] sort of a collage of memories I have of several different friends from high school,” Hutson said of the song. “I think it’s about the friendships you develop that make you feel seen and understood at that time in your life where you feel invisible and misunderstood.”
Hutson and Bridgers are close friends and collaborators — he co-wrote “Ketchum, ID” with Boygenius and worked on two songs on Better Oblivion Community Center’s album. Hutson will open for Bridgers and Conor Oberst’s Better Oblivion Community Center tour this spring. You can check out their tour dates below, and listen to Hutson’s new single “Northsiders” above.
