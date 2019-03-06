Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson has released a new single from his upcoming album. Produced by singer-songwriter and indie darling Phoebe Bridgers, “Northsiders” is a sweetly nostalgic song, full of beautifully rendered detail.

“[‘Northsiders’ is] sort of a collage of memories I have of several different friends from high school,” Hutson said of the song. “I think it’s about the friendships you develop that make you feel seen and understood at that time in your life where you feel invisible and misunderstood.”

Hutson and Bridgers are close friends and collaborators — he co-wrote “Ketchum, ID” with Boygenius and worked on two songs on Better Oblivion Community Center’s album. Hutson will open for Bridgers and Conor Oberst’s Better Oblivion Community Center tour this spring. You can check out their tour dates below, and listen to Hutson’s new single “Northsiders” above.

03/08 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto

03/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bunk Bar

03/10 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box

03/11 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

03/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/15 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/16 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/17 — Seattle, OR @ Neumo’s

03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

03/20 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/21 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

03/28 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/29 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/31 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

04/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/03 — Washington DC @ Black Cat

04/04 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/05 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

04/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/07 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/09 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/10 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

04/12 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/29 — Helsinki, Finland @ The House of Culture

05/01 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockerfeller

05/02 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns

05/03 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

05/05 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

05/06 — Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

05/07 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

05/08 — Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

05/11 — London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

05/12 — Manchester, UK @ Ritz