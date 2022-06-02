Rap fans of a certain age will certainly appreciate this week’s UPROXX Sessions guest. Back during the blog rap era, when XXL was just kicking off its tradition of finding an annual class of freshman rappers to promote as the future of hip-hop, The Cool Kids, (Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks) were considered among the exemplars of this group of future-minded, nostalgia-influenced, internet-raised trailblazers. Since then, we’ve seen both members take on solo projects, expand their sounds, reunite, and experience a resurgence of sorts, but they never truly went away and they remain near and dear to our hearts.

Chuck Inglish dropped by Uproxx Studios to remind us of that fact with a coolly confident performance of “Driver” from the duo’s March album, Baby Oil Staircase/Chillout. Initially released in 2020 featuring Ye Ali, the single was repurposed for the group’s triple-disc comeback album, which consisted of Before Shit Got Weird and Baby Oil Staircase/Chillout. Before Shit Got Weird featured both performing as a group for the first time since 2017, while the latter split release consisted of two solo projects from Chuck and Mike, a la Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below in 2003.

Watch Chuck Inglish’s performance of “Driver” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.