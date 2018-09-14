Ciara Is Back With Another ‘Dose’ Of Upbeat R&B Dance Music

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the heels of her infectious singles “Level Up” and “Freak It,” Ciara has released another new R&B bop, “Dose.” The song is classic Ciara. With marching band horns, a killer drum solo, and a pounding beat, “Dose” is compulsively danceable. The song would be equally at home playing over speakers at a club or during a halftime performance. Ciara commands the listener to dance along with her and match her movements: “Imma give a little more / Put your body in motion / Imma hit you with a dose / Can you keep your composure?”

“Dose” is Ciara’s reunion with veteran producer and frequent collaborator Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, their first song together since 2012’s “Got Me Good.” Jerkins has also produced music for Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child, Brandy, and The Spice Girls. “Dose” is a throwback to the infectious R&B-pop of those legends, but still fresh for 2018.

Ciara told ABC News earlier this year that she’s recording her seventh studio album and follow-up 2015’s Jackie. Ciara is busy accompanying Bruno Mars on select US dates for his 24k Magic Tour this fall, but hopefully she’ll find time to finish recording the album and give us another “dose” soon.

Listen to “Dose” above.