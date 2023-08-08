Congratulations are in order, given that Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting another child, as the musician unveiled the news on social media this morning.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” Ciara captioned the post, which included a video of her silhouette showing off her baby bump. The lyric was pulled from her recent song, “How We Roll,” that she dropped over the weekend — confirming that it referenced the couple’s own relationship.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️ @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/9mRrp2B654 — Ciara (@ciara) August 8, 2023

Wilson also confirmed that he filmed Ciara’s black-and-white video pregnancy announcement, as the track plays in the background. In a separate tweet, he credited himself as “Daddy” and noted that “This is ‘How We Roll.”

That’s just “How We Roll” 🎥: Daddy pic.twitter.com/1dHscceGHv — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 8, 2023

This would mark Ciara and Wilson’s third child together, following the three-year-old Win and their six-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. Ciara also has an older child with the rapper Future.

“There’s nothing better than knowing that you’re giving back, but also good when you think about the babies and just how precious they are,” Ciara told Popsugar previously about parenting. “From day one, of course, I always wanted to love my babies as best as I can; that never changes.”

Check out Ciara’s baby announcement above.