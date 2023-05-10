Coi Leray took to Twitter this week to share her thoughts on the current music industry, which were basically that there are too many artists and hits now. With the rise of social media and TikTok especially, songs from rising artists are way more likely to become big sensations.

“The music industry is over saturated. Every song is a hit. Everybody is a star,” Leray wrote.

The music industry is over saturated. Every song is a hit. Everybody is a star. — Coi (@coi_leray) May 8, 2023

This led to someone pointing out that Leray’s dad is Benzino, so she might benefit from that saturation. She didn’t seem to think it was true, responding with just how much work she puts into the business: “Y’all buggen. My versatility, my stage presence . My stats. My collabs. My Brand Deals. Fashion Girl. I can dance. Sing. Rap. It’s fine if you don’t see it now. I’m in no rush for you to notice.”

“lol I’m that girl. Real life. Offline. In the booth. On the stage. On the red carpet. On the radio. Overseas. And that’s just what it is. Shout out to my b*tches who stay true to them selves and dgaf what nobody has to say!” she added in a separate tweet.

lol I’m that girl. Real life. Offline. In the booth. On the stage. On the red carpet. On the radio. Overseas. And that’s just what it is. Shout out to my bitches who stay true to them selves and dgaf what nobody has to say! — Coi (@coi_leray) May 9, 2023

Some also replied back with thoughts about Leray’s oversaturation post, as her popularity skyrocketed through her songs going viral on TikTok. But she has a shot for that too. “How many people on TikTok went top 10 gobal? How many on TikTok had the amount of success I had with NMP , TWINNEM, BIG PURR, DDG IMPATIENT , plus soooo many more,” she quoted.

How many people on TikTok went top 10 gobal? How many on TikTok had the amount of success I had with NMP , TWINNEM, BIG PURR, DDG IMPATIENT , plus soooo many more https://t.co/0UfhLtyV1M — Coi (@coi_leray) May 9, 2023

Check out some more of Leray’s music industry tweets below.

Don’t lock me in a box!!!! However yes ima rapper trapper baller singer dancer and just might adddd ACTRESSS to the listttt https://t.co/4g9HQJejHw — Coi (@coi_leray) May 9, 2023