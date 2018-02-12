Courtney Barnett May Have Revealed Her Next Album Title In A New Teaser Video

Courtney Barnett’s 2017 was all about her excellent collaborative album with Kurt Vile, but now, it looks like she’s ready for some “me time” in 2018. Towards the end of last year, she told Zane Lowe about the follow-up to 2015’s Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit, “It’s all one sentence thoughts, you know trying to come up with something clever.” When asked if it’s finished, she responded, “It’s well, I mean, maybe I gave too much away but it’s getting close.”

That was back in November, so surely the album is getting even closer now, and based on a new teaser video she just shared, it looks like that’s the case. It’s possible that the video, which is called “Tell Me How You Really Feel…,” gives away the title of her next album. That’s just speculation, of course, but what is confirmed is that there’s new music in the video, as the two-and-a-half-minute clip shows Barnett hanging out in a studio and playing snippets of previously unheard songs. As Stereogum notes, the clip ends with a short portion of a song that Shazam says is called “I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch.”

The video also links to Barnett’s website, which asks visitors to “tell me how you really feel” in 250 characters or fewer. The date February 15th is also listed on top of the page, which seems to suggests that perhaps a formal album announcement is on the way a few days from now.

Watch the video above, and read our interview with Barnett and Vile here.

