DaBaby Scores His First No. 1 Album On The ‘Billboard’ Hot 200 Charts With ‘Kirk’

DaBaby has had quite an eventful year. Not only was the Atlanta rapper named as part of the XXL Freshman class, but he put forth two full-length albums, Baby On Baby and Kirk. Now he can add a No. 1 album on his list of achievements, with the latter hitting the top of the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

Kirk, inspired by the rapper’s birthname, Johnathon Kirk, is DaBaby’s sophomore effort and boasts features from the likes of Chance the rapper and Gucci Mane. His debut album, Baby On Baby, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard charts in June and the single “Suge” earned him his first top 10 hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The Billboard Hot 200 chart tallies the most popular albums in the US that week, and are measured by album-equivalent units, which is used to define the consumption of music equivalent to the purchase of one album. The units are comprised of album sales, single-track downloads, and song streams. Kirk earned an impressive 145,000 units, the majority of which were earned through streaming, and reached No. 1 with 181.7 million streams, the fifth-largest debut streaming week for an album in 2019 according to Billboard.

