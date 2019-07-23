Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first XXL 2019 Freshman Cypher is here, showcasing the verbal chops of the rising next generation of rap stars. DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Mosey, and YK Osiris all take their turns at bat, accompanied by Florida’s DJ Scheme on the beats. While Lil Mosey leads off with what may very well be an off-the-dome freestyle, Megan lives up to her moniker, jumping out of the gate a full gallop with a machine gun flow that shows why her freestyles helped make “hot girl summer” a household concept.

YK Osiris, unlike some of his peers, is better known for the melodic delivery which is big with the youngest generation of hip-hop fans, so there aren’t many “bars” in his verse, but he does demonstrate the catchy crooning that helped launch his song “Worth It” into heavy rotation on Youtube and Spotify.

The last verse, though, eradicates everything that came before it as DaBaby unloads for the final two minutes of the cypher, slinging slickly-worded punchlines at a mile a minute. Even his peers can’t resist reacting to his rhymes, with Osiris especially plastering an appreciative grin to his face in the background as he and Megan rock to the beat.

With the first cypher out of the way, the remaining rappers who have yet to flex are Blueface, Comethazine, Gunna, Rico Nasty, Roddy Ricch, Tierra Whack, and YBN Cordae.