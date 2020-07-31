It was only a matter of time until DaBaby released a deluxe edition of his 2020 album Blame It On Baby. With seemingly every other artist in music releasing bulked-up versions of their 2020 projects after a few months — or even just a week, as in the case of Lil Uzi Vert’s deluxe edition of Eternal Atake/Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2 — it was inevitable that Blame It On Baby would get the same treatment. After all, it was one of 2020’s most successful projects, debuting at No.1 despite a lukewarm reception from fans and spawning a No.1 hit single in “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch.

DaBaby is growing rather comfortable at the top of the Billboard charts this year, as he became one of only a handful of artists to land three songs in the Hot 100’s top ten thanks to “Rockstar,” his feature on Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” remix, and his feature on Pop Smoke’s “For The Night.” Not bad for an artist who started the year defending himself from criticism that he never changes his flow and claiming that he would lose millions of dollars as a result of COVID-19 precautions.

Blame It On Baby deluxe edition is due 8/4 via Interscope Records.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.