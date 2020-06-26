DaBaby fights off a zombie invasion alongside Roddy Ricch in his action-packed “Rockstar” video. The latest single from DaBaby’s spring Blame It On Baby album, “Rockstar” flips the image of an archetypical rock star as a metaphorical reference to the rappers’ guns and drugs lifestyle. Reel Goats translates that imagery by literally loading them both down with full Call Of Duty-esque arsenals to battle the undead horde.

To be honest, it’s a little disappointing to find out that Roddy and DaBaby probably won’t make it through the zombie apocalypse — there are only like five head shots in the entire video. Come on, guys, you’ve seen Walking Dead, right? You have to aim for the noggin! The video is still pretty clever and there are even a few moments where it looks like our heroes might really meet their respective fates.

Of course, no self-respecting rapper or rockstar would ever let themselves get got — especially not in their own video. If LL Cool J can defeat those sharks and Busta Rhymes can beat up Michael Myers with martial arts moves, then it’s guaranteed DaBaby and Roddy Ricch will make it to the end of their own monster movie. With “Rockstar” hitting the top of the charts earlier this year and getting a “Black Lives Matter”-themed remix, DaBaby has certainly earned at least a little leeway when it comes to dodging the jaws of (film) death.

Watch the video for DaBaby’s “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.