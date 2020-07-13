DaBaby is enjoying a tremendous run atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and he’s made some history along the way. Last week, he became the first artist to occupy the top two spots of the chart since Ariana Grande did in early 2019. This week, on the chart dated July 18, his Roddy Ricch-featuring “Rockstar” is again No. 1 for a fifth week, and thanks to his other entries in the top ten, he has achieved another rare feat.

.@DaBabyDaBaby's "Rockstar," featuring @RoddyRicch, is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 for a 5th week. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) July 13, 2020

Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin” — which features DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne — slides down from No. 2 to No. 3 this week. Meanwhile, Pop Smoke’s “For The Night,” which features DaBaby and Lil Baby, debuts in the No. 6 spot. This makes DaBaby one of only a handful of artists to ever simultaneously chart at least three songs in the top six spots of the Hot 100. He follows The Beatles (who did it for nine weeks in 1964), 50 Cent (seven weeks in 2005), Drake (six weeks in 2018), Justin Bieber (five weeks in 2015-16), Ariana Grande (one week in 2019), and Usher (one week in 2004).

As for Pop Smoke, “For The Night” is now his first top-ten single. This news comes after it was revealed his posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.