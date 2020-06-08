DaBaby And Roddy Ricch’s ‘Rockstar’ Rises To The Top Of The Hot 100

Here’s a fun fact: In 2019, the year’s three longest-charting No. 1 songs — Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” and Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” — spent a combined 34 weeks on top of the Hot 100, or about two thirds of the year. This year’s Hot 100 has been much more of a revolving door situation, though. Outside of Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which was No. 1 for 11 weeks between January and March, no song has spent more than two straight weeks on top. In fact, there has been a new No. 1 song in each of the past seven weeks. That includes the newly revealed June 13 chart, on which DaBaby and Ricch’s “Rockstar” is the latest chart-dominating single.

This is DaBaby’s first No. 1 single and Ricch’s second following “The Box.” Blame It On Baby, the album that “Rockstar” calls home, was also No. 1, albeit on the Billboard 200 chart.

If a song titled “Rockstar” at No. 1 sounds familiar, it’s because this happened fairly recently: Post Malone’s 21 Savage-featuring single “Rockstar” also topped the Hot 100, beginning in October 2017. The last time a song with a repeat title was No. 1 was Adele’s “Hello,” which topped the chart in November 2015, three decades after Lionel Richie’s “Hello” was No. 1 in May 1984.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.