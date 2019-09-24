DaBaby (real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) established himself as one of the finest up-and-comers in hip-hop this year with his debut studio album, Baby On Baby. It featured guest appearances from people like Offset and Rich Homie Quan, and it peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart. Lately, he has been teasing that he would have another project out soon, and now he has confirmed it: His next album, Kirk, will be out on Friday, September 27.

He shared the album art, and streaming pre-order links reveal that the tracklist features Chance The Rapper, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, and others. As for the album title, DaBaby recently explained the importance of his last name, saying in an interview, “Kirk, my last name, it holds big weight. It’s all about confidence, being a leader. It’s going to be the title of my new album, too, by the way.”

Check out the Kirk album art and tracklist below.

1. “Intro”

2. “Off The Rip”

3. “Bop”

4. “Vibez”

5. “Pop Star” feat. Kevin Gates

6. “Gospel” feat. Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, and YK Osiris

7. “iPhone” with Nicki Minaj

8. “Toes” feat. Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo

9. “Really” feat. Stunna 4 Vegas

10. “Prolly Heard”

11. “Raw S**t” feat. Migos

12. “There He Go”

13. “XXL”

Kirk is out 9/27 via Interscope.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.