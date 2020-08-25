Spotify has revealed its most-streamed songs of the summer and to no one’s surprise, the top song is one that has remained in plenty of fans’ rotations since its release. It’s DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch, the TikTok dance favorite. The Blame It On Baby single also has a Black Lives Matter remix and has remained near the top of the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 all summer. The song racked up more than 380 million global plays on Spotify from June 1 to August 15.

Following up on the global list is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” the late November After Hours single which the singer revealed is about drunk driving for a booty call and being blinded by streetlights (he dislaimed that he does not condone this behavior). “Blinding Lights” trailed “Rockstar” by about 40 million plays. After that, comes rap&B genre-bender Saint Jhn’s “Roses,” Jason Derulo and Jawsh 65’s “Savage Love,” and Harry Styles’ inescapable “Watermelon Sugar.”

Both the full Global list and US list can be seen below.

Global Top 10

1. DaBaby — “Rockstar” feat. Roddy Ricch

2. The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

3. SAINt JHN — “Roses – Imanbek Remix”

4. Jason Derulo & Jawsh 685 — “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”

5. Harry Styles — “Watermelon Sugar”

6. Powfu, beabadoobee — “Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)”

7. Lady Gaga — “Rain On Me” feat. Ariana Grande

8. Drake — “Toosie Slide”

9. Topic, A7S — “Breaking Me”

10. Tones And I — “Dance Monkey”

US Top 10

1. DaBaby — “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch

2. Lil Mosey — “Blueberry Faygo”

3. StaySolidRocky — “Party Girl”

4. The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

5. Harry Styles — “Watermelon Sugar”

6. Jack Harlow — “What’s Poppin”

7. Juice WRLD — “Wishing Well”

8. Kid Cudi & Travis Scott (aka The Scotts) — “The Scotts”

9. Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

10. Juice WRLD & Marshmello — “Come & Go”