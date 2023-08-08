It’s nearly Dametime. Damian Lillard, known musically as Dam Dolla, is nearly ready to drop his latest album, Don D.O.L.L.A. On the basketball court, he’s earned the respect of some of the game’s most celebrated players. Within the music industry, Dolla is doing to same as he continues to collect impressive collaborations, including Snoop Dogg.

In the album’s official trailer, director Brookfield Duece shows Dolla’s laser-focused grind to be the best on the court and in the booth. The athlete/musician took to Instagram to share a note about the forthcoming release, writing, “My 5th album, #DonDOLLA, is dropping in a couple of weeks. The most complete project I’ve put together. Top-notch features and production.”

The project will feature 15 songs, including previously shared singles “The Way It Goes” and “Cabo” featuring Sy Ari Da Kid. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, Tobe Nwigwe, Jordan Sparks, Rexx Life Raj, and more will make guest appearances on the album. As for basketball fans holding out to learn more about his career on the court, Dolla also has a message for them.

“Basketball is what I do, but it’s not entirely who I am. Every time I get into the recording booth, it’s like stepping into another world. Being able to pursue a career in music and basketball allows me to be who I am, on my own terms,” wrote Dolla in a separate post on Instagram. Regardless of the NBA team he lands when trade talks have concluded, he’s confirmed that his music career will travel with him.

Watch the trailer above.

Don Dolla is out 8/17 via Front Page Music/Empire. Find more information here.