Daniel Caesar has dropped his new music video for “Toronto 2014,” a standout from his album, Never Enough. The visual, which was directed by Trent Munson and features Mustafa, consists of a home video style that was shot in both Sudan and Toronto.

The intention, per a press release, was to showcase “the beauty of both artists’ home countries.”

“This video explores home, the idea that we’re neither global citizens nor nomads; that we live in the air between, questioning our dispensability in any place we’ve lived in,” Mustafa shared. “We travelled to Sudan last year to witness a homecoming, the beauty of Sudan can’t be replicated. We were met with such warmth that you could feel in fragments in this video.”

“Now, as generals senselessly battle & leave our country in ruin, one can’t help but to think of all the kind people and family who assisted us in our journey–the buildings that have collapsed, the trees that went in fire–donate what you can to local efforts,” he added.

Caesar is also aiming to use the video to give back to Sudan, as a portion of the proceeds generated will go to the Sudan Relief Fund and assist those in the country with getting access to food, water, and other essential needs.

Check out Caesar’s “Toronto 2014” video above.