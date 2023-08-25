Music

Omar Apollo Recalls A Formative Life Experience On His New Single, ‘Ice Slippin’

Omar Apollo has shared the first of four songs from his upcoming EP, Live For Me. On his new song, “Ice Slippin,” he looks back on a specific childhood memory and how it shaped who he is now.

Over a chilling piano, Apollo deals with feeling rejected after having come out, while also dealing with one of his first queer heartbreaks.

“Turn around, it’s not too late, did I hurt you? / You livе too far away / Are you turnin’ off your phone again? / If I take back my words, would you return to me?,” sings Apollo on the song’s chorus.

Apollo revealed the cover art to Live For Me via Instagram. The artwork is a portrait by Doron Langberg, and in the post’s caption, he revealed that the project will contain songs that he holds “very close.”

“Ice Slippin’ is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family,” said Apollo in a statement, “receiving cold judgment as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved. This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana.”

You can listen to “Ice Slippin” above and see the Live For Me artwork below.

Live For Me is out 10/6 via Warner Records. Find more information here.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

