Omar Apollo has shared the first of four songs from his upcoming EP, Live For Me. On his new song, “Ice Slippin,” he looks back on a specific childhood memory and how it shaped who he is now.

Over a chilling piano, Apollo deals with feeling rejected after having come out, while also dealing with one of his first queer heartbreaks.

“Turn around, it’s not too late, did I hurt you? / You livе too far away / Are you turnin’ off your phone again? / If I take back my words, would you return to me?,” sings Apollo on the song’s chorus.

Apollo revealed the cover art to Live For Me via Instagram. The artwork is a portrait by Doron Langberg, and in the post’s caption, he revealed that the project will contain songs that he holds “very close.”

“Ice Slippin’ is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family,” said Apollo in a statement, “receiving cold judgment as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved. This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana.”

You can listen to “Ice Slippin” above and see the Live For Me artwork below.

Live For Me is out 10/6 via Warner Records. Find more information here.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.