Danny Brown Is Living His ‘Best Life’ On His New Q-Tip Produced Single

Earlier this month, Danny Brown started a new era by sharing “Dirty Laundry,” the first taste of his upcoming album Uknowhatimsayin. He previously revealed that the album would be executive produced by Q-Tip, who also produced the single. Q-Tip apparently played a hands-on role as executive producer, as he also produced Brown’s latest single, “Best Life.”

On the sunny and soulful track, Brown raps about his path from a rough start in life to the better place he’s in now, with lines like, “Get up off the hood, find a way out / Road I’m on, either death or jail house / Wanna get away from all this stress / For me, momma just wanted the best.”

Brown previously spoke about working on the album with Q-Tip, saying that Q-Tip’s contributions were invaluable: “There was no room for error. Q-Tip wanted me to go back to that ‘Greatest Rapper Ever’ era. I almost had to relearn how to rap again — an ego death type thing. He gave me this whole new outlook on music. I can’t go back to how I was before.” He also described Uknowhatimsayin as his “version of a stand-up comedy album,” saying, “Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers — they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”

Uknowhatimsayin is out 10/4 via Warp.