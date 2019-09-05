In April, Danny Brown revealed that Danny Brown would be the executive producer on his upcoming fifth album. Fans curious to hear what that will sound like got their first taste today: Brown has released a video for “Dirty Laundry,” the lead single off of Uknowhatimsayin, which is set for release on October 4 via Warp.

Brown set out to make the album funny, saying, “This is my version of a stand-up comedy album. Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers — they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.” He also spoke about working with Q-Tip on the album, saying it was a transformative experience for him: “There was no room for error. Q-Tip wanted me to go back to that ‘Greatest Rapper Ever’ era. I almost had to relearn how to rap again — an ego death type thing. He gave me this whole new outlook on music. I can’t go back to how I was before.”

Watch the video for “Dirty Laundry” above, and below, find the Uknowhatimsayin album art and tracklist below, as well as Brown’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Change Up”

2. “Theme Song”

3. “Dirty Laundry”

4. “3 Tearz” feat. Run The Jewels