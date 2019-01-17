Getty Image

Last night, The Forum in Los Angeles played host to “I Am The Highway,” a tribute event in honor of Chris Cornell that boasted a huge all-star lineup. There were a lot of big-time guests, but perhaps the most notable happenings were the performances from Cornell’s former bands. The remaining members of Soundgarden played with a variety of guests, and the same was true of Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave. The latter’s set featured a number of people sitting in, and to close out the Audioslave set, the band brought out Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to perform “Show Me How To Live.” Cornell is a tough person to emulate vocally, but Grohl’s intensity is about as ideal a substitute as one could ask for.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters also performed their own four-song set, which featured “No Attention,” “Earache My Eye,” “Girl You Want,” and “Everlong.” The band gave straightforward rocking performances of the first three songs, but for “Everlong,” Grohl was the only person on stage, and he performed the track with just his guitar and vocals. Elsewhere during the show, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins joined Soundgarden to front the group on “I Awake” and “The Day I Tried To Live.”

Watch some videos of Grohl joining Audioslave and of Foo Fighters’ set above and below.