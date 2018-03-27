Some Dickheads about. Bowie statue vandalised within 48 hours of unveiling pic.twitter.com/u4gBpwSo0M — aladinsane (@isthismyemail1) March 27, 2018

On Sunday afternoon in Buckinghamshire, England, a David Bowie statue (the world’s first) was unveiled, which was made possible thanks to a Kickstarter campaign that raised £100,000. It’s been two days since then, and just 48 hours after it was unveiled, the statue has already been vandalized.

The statue has been covered in graffiti, green spray paint that says “RIP DB” and “feed the homeless first.” The latter statement seems misguided in its intent, assuming the vandal was hoping that public money used on the statue would be used for more charitable causes. The problem with that logic is that the statue was crowdfunded, as Deputy Mayor Mark Willis reminds us:

“I want to point out that this statue received precisely £0 of public money. That’s right, £0. It was entirely funded through crowdfunding, by members of the public, myself included. One of the charities I support monthly is Shelter as homelessness and poverty are absolute scourges on society that need solving.”