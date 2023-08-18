Davido and Latto aren’t here for the games. Tonight the afro-fusion hitmaker has teamed up with one of the hottest voices in raps for a remix of one of his hits, “Unavailable.”

On the fiery remix, Davido maintains his unavailable status, while Latto doubles down—both of them distancing themselves from the B.S. of trifling people.

“Unavailable, unapproachable, out of reach / I got ninety-nine problems and it’s never me / I have dragged that wagon like a f*cking chief / You took everything from me, but accountability,” raps Latto on her verse.

The song’s original version has become a global hit for Davido, and with Latto tearing up the charts in both the pop and hip-hop realm, it’s only fitting that she adds her magic touch to the remix.

“I am so excited to see how far ‘Unavailable’ has gone globally and seeing everyone hop on the dance across the globe has been awesome,” said Davido in a statement. “To have Latto, an incredible artist who we all love jump on the record, bringing her incredible energy to this song is pretty special and I can’t wait to see everyone having a good time all year round to this song.”

You can listen to the “Unavailable” remix above.