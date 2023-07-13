It appears fans haven’t learned that artists don’t like when you throw sh*t at them mid-performance. But if they haven’t learned yet, they’re most certainly going to learn today.

During a performance at Rolling Loud Germany, rapper Latto had some words for a fan who through something at her while she was performing her hit single, “Put It On Da Floor.” Thankfully, she didn’t let this fan mess up her flow.

My Girl Latto Had To Let Them Know😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SD0ji99VgD — TaeTheGreatest🎰🍀🍒 (@Taethegreatest_) July 13, 2023

“You’ll get your ass beat,” Latto rapped, not missing a beat as she continued to “Throw it again. Throw it again. I’ll beat your ass. Throw it again.”

In recent months, several artists have had objects thrown at them while they were performing. Bebe Rexha was recently hit with a phone while performing in New York City. Several fans threw panties and brassieres at Drake during a stop on his and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour. Last month, one fan handed Pink a wheel of cheese during a performance on her Summer Carnival Tour — but that wasn’t nearly as bizarre as a fan handing the singer the ashes of her dead mother.

You can see a clip of Latto’s performance above.

Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music artist.