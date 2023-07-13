latto 2023
Getty Image
Music

Latto Warned A Fan That They’d Get Their ‘Ass Beat’ If They Continued To Throw Stuff At Her

It appears fans haven’t learned that artists don’t like when you throw sh*t at them mid-performance. But if they haven’t learned yet, they’re most certainly going to learn today.

During a performance at Rolling Loud Germany, rapper Latto had some words for a fan who through something at her while she was performing her hit single, “Put It On Da Floor.” Thankfully, she didn’t let this fan mess up her flow.

“You’ll get your ass beat,” Latto rapped, not missing a beat as she continued to “Throw it again. Throw it again. I’ll beat your ass. Throw it again.”

In recent months, several artists have had objects thrown at them while they were performing. Bebe Rexha was recently hit with a phone while performing in New York City. Several fans threw panties and brassieres at Drake during a stop on his and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour. Last month, one fan handed Pink a wheel of cheese during a performance on her Summer Carnival Tour — but that wasn’t nearly as bizarre as a fan handing the singer the ashes of her dead mother.

You can see a clip of Latto’s performance above.

Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music artist.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×