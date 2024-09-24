J. Cole linked up with Daylyt earlier this year on his Might Delete Later cut “Pi.” Now, he has returned the favor: Yesterday (September 23), Daylyt dropped the Cole-featuring single “A Plate Of Collard Greens,” which is built off a soulful sample and see the two rappers putting the focus on the lyrics.

Cole works a few pop culture references into his verse, like when he nods to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum: “And rated R regimes, exchanging raw for cream / Tricked ’em and went left, they pull up shootin’ like Tatum off a screen.” He also invokes Michael Jackson: “Dangerous as the king of pop, how well they spin your block / No moves, minimal, smooth criminals.”

He also raps about the experience of a poor and challenging childhood: “The bills is due, as kids we knew the way the calls would ring / Since mom ain’t paid ’em off, we trained to watch the names across the screen / And let collections pass just like we failed to make an offering / Gotta channel thoughts, cause damn, the cable off, it seems / Deep down, I hated Halloween, with all that I have seen / Who needs another way to cause a scream?”

The song is the latest in Cole’s recent run of collaborations, which has included songs with ASAP Rocky, Anderson. Paak and Cordae (as a producer), and Tems.

Listen to “A Plate Of Collard Greens” above.