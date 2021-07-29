Festivals and big concert events are in full-swing for 2022 so far, and today another event has let fans know it will be moving forward next year. The Days Of Summer cruise fest has officially announced it will take place July 1-4 next year, featuring Lil Baby as a headliner and DJ Khaled as a host, with plenty more artists to be unveiled closer to the date. Fans on the cruise will board the cruise ship known as The Norwegian Sky in Miami and sail through Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay.

If the 2022 event is able to go off without a hitch — COVID-19 has interfered with lots of live events over the last year and a half — it will be the second time through for the cruise fest. Their debut event in 2019 included artists like June 2019 Post Malone, Cardi B, City Girls and Dej Loaf, along with many others. The event organizers for Days Of Summer are the same ones who produced DJ Khaled’s Summerfest Cruise in 2017, featuring Future and A$AP Rocky, so they definitely have the experience necessary to get massive performers on board.

All the cabins for Days Of Summer go on sale today, July 29, and guests can purchase all levels of tickets with a deposit of just $99 if locked in before September 1, 2021. Get more info here.