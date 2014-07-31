Deadmau5 And Rob Ford Went On A Coffee Run In The Nyan Cat Ferrari

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Burnsy mentioned back in June how Deadmau5 was trying to sell his Nyan Cat Ferrari on Craigslist for $380 grand, something that hasn’t seemed to happen yet. What he also mentioned was how Deadmau5 was trying to get noted crackhead politician Rob Ford on his YouTube show, Coffee Run. It’s what Mashable describes as Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, but R-rated.

Plans fell apart back then, but now we get to see the full encounter that comes complete with a discussion on McDonald’s food and an appearance by the mythical Tim Horton’s coffee. I’ve heard it’s good, but I’m not willing to enter the wilds of Canada to get it. I’d also like to try Japa-dogs, but that’s another story.

Deadmau5 included the following disclaimer in an attempt to dissuade any fools from saying he’s making some political statement with this episode. It’s got a lot of tact:

Dear Stupid, this is a coffee run. This does not reflect my political views, or views on anything really… *cep’t for maybe my views on Toronto traffic, stupid ass drivers, stupid fuckin potholes, and my caffeine intake or any other stupid shit that comes out of my mouth. p.s. stop being stupid.

Rob Ford also tweeted out about the trip, thanking the musician and still looking as dapper as ever. The car still looked sweet too, even though Nyan Cat is more dated than my White Shadow fan blog on Live Journal.

My only complaint is that Deadmau5 doesn’t wear the mouse helmet when he’s driving. It might be a hazard, but it’d be worth it for the laughs. Throw him in as a character in a third Cannonball Run film. The world sorely needs to make up for the travesty that was Cannonball Run 2.

(Via Deadmau5 / Mashable)