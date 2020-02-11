Dej Loaf Returns To The Spotlight With The Surreal ‘Bubbly’ Video

Detroit rapper Dej Loaf returns with a surreal video for her new song “Bubbly.” The video, directed by Psycho Films, sees Dej performing “Bubbly” in a variety of off-kilter tableaus referencing either bubbles or champagne. In one, she sits at the head of a table covered in champagne bottles wearing a fur coat, surrounded by muscular goons whose faces are blurred out. In another, she strolls through a well-appointed living room as massive soap bubbles float through the air around her. Dej also raps outside on the porch as disembodied arms pour champagne on the ground.

The new song is the first from Dej’s upcoming album Sell Sole II, which will act as a career reboot of sorts after an ill-fated stint at Columbia Records. Now she’s got her own label under BMG, Yellow World, and is returning to the more down-to-earth hip-hop that defined the sound of her original Sell Sole mixtape and her breakout hit “Try Me.” Originally, Sell Sole‘s success led to Dej’s selection for the XXL Freshman cover and her original label deal, which led to more overt pop attempts like “No Fear” and “Liberated.” Unfortunately, issues with the reception of her music slowed her momentum and she only ever released one commercial mixtape, the criminally overlooked All Jokes Aside.

At the end of 2018, she went back to basics with the Go, Dej, Go, Vol. 1 EP before going into hibernation for most of 2019. It looks as though she’s taking a cue from fellow Detroiter Big Sean and is ready to make noise in 2020.

Watch Dej Loaf’s “Bubbly” video above.