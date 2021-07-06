Getty Image
Music

Diddy’s Recollection Of Waking Up To Roaches On His Face Has Twitter Reeling With Roasts

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Ever since hip-hop’s inceptions, rappers have been defined by their recollections of humble beginnings and their tendency to stretch the truth when they recall those humble beginnings. Drake got flamed for making “Started From The Bottom” by fans who recall him starting on Degrassi, fans on Twitter regularly question Jay-Z’s assertion that he once lost 92 bricks, and now, they’re applying heat to Diddy over a would-be motivational post that may have exaggerated a few details of his origins in Mount Vernon, New York.

On Instagram, the media mogul posted a video of himself eating fruit and dancing by his pool — a fairly typical day in the life of Diddy, I guess. But it’s the caption drawing all the attention at the moment, as Diddy insists that “one day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!”

Unfortunately for Diddy, the clearly overestimated number of insects in his story “bugged” some fans on Twitter, and naturally, he became the subject of the latest roast session, clearing him out for his faux pas and calling cap with their own roach stories. Check out the responses below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Creators Of ‘The Edge Of Sleep’ Talk About Their Anthology Series ‘Bad Vibes’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
Descendents’ Impressive ‘9th & Walnut’ Is The Oldest New Album You’ll Listen To This Year
by: Twitter
×