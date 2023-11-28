Due to his ownership claim in many companies, including a news entity, many question whether these brands will cut ties with Combs.

Is Diddy still involved with Revolt?

Today (November 28), the mogul’s media network, Revolt, formerly announced that Combs had stepped down as chairman.

The network, which is home to programming such as Drink Champs and Caresha Please, was co-founded by Diddy in 2013. In a press release, Combs discussed the inspiration behind the company. “When I started REVOLT, I always wanted to develop a platform to report the news from our perspective, from our lens, from our people, so I decided to launch ‘Black News,'” said Combs.

Revolt has not announced who will take over Combs’ duties as chairman. Read the network’s complete statement regarding Diddy stepping down below.