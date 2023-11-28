The fallout from Bad Boy Records artist Cassie’s rape and physical abuse civil suit against Diddy (real name Sean Combs) continues to mount. Although the pair reached a speedy settlement, two additional lawsuits have been filed by other women in the New York Supreme Court. While Combs, through his attorney, has maintained his innocence and a spokesperson shut down the newly filed cases as money grabs, the public’s opinion hasn’t swayed.
Due to his ownership claim in many companies, including a news entity, many question whether these brands will cut ties with Combs.
Is Diddy still involved with Revolt?
Today (November 28), the mogul’s media network, Revolt, formerly announced that Combs had stepped down as chairman.
The network, which is home to programming such as Drink Champs and Caresha Please, was co-founded by Diddy in 2013. In a press release, Combs discussed the inspiration behind the company. “When I started REVOLT, I always wanted to develop a platform to report the news from our perspective, from our lens, from our people, so I decided to launch ‘Black News,'” said Combs.
Revolt has not announced who will take over Combs’ duties as chairman. Read the network’s complete statement regarding Diddy stepping down below.
“While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.
Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of Revolt — one that is driven not by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating, and championing our culture — and that continues.”