The Music World Reacts To DMX’s Death

For the past few days, there have been reports about the status of DMX’s health, and none of them were promising. Now, sadly, the tragic day that fans were hoping to avoid has arrived: It was announced today that the legendary rapper has died at 50 years old. The news was confirmed in a statement from DMX’s family, which noted that he died while surrounded by loved ones in the hospital.

People in the music world had been sharing some tributes to DMX recently as news about his health was revealed, and now that his death is official, more tributes to the rapper are pouring in.

Biz Markie wrote, “RIP DMX. No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy. The Cerberus from Yonkers, who suffered for all of our sins and his own. Maybe the rawest rapper of all-time, no pretense or frills, just pure adrenaline, lawless genius, and reckless abandon. The struggle incarnate.”

Missy Elliott also wrote, “Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING.”

Check out some more reactions below.

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

rest easy dmx 🤍 — 🌱 (@noname) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ❤️🦋 — ? (@IDK) April 9, 2021

God bless the dead. 🕊 God protect the living. ⚔️ https://t.co/fe7S9UUwIf — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 9, 2021

one of the coolest and most powerful voices ever, rewatching lots of his videos this week i could still remember the powerful feelings the first times i saw and heard these songs. RIP to DMX, so sorry to everyone feeling this loss https://t.co/C5fdkx4QwO — speedy ortiz ÷ haunted painting (@sad13) April 9, 2021

Damn RIP DMX — Cozz (@cody_macc) April 9, 2021

Rip DMX 🤲🏾 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) April 9, 2021

Life is so short… Broken hearts for DMX and his family…..💔 — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) April 9, 2021

Rest up DMX 🦅 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🕯 — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ! one of my biggest inspirations… thank you for everything 🖤🕊😢 — aj (@ajtracey) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 😔😔😔 one of my favorite rappers ever. The impact will never be forgotten !! — RUSS (@russdiemon) April 9, 2021

rest in peace DMX. like I legitimately hope that his spirit is finally at rest. — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) April 9, 2021

I was a late bloomer to Hiphop and before Get At Me Dog came out I wasn’t even listening, X was my introduction into Hiphop and the reason I fell in love with it, Rest in Paradise Dark Man X pic.twitter.com/NPiFjNPBRn — Boi-1da (@Boi1da) April 9, 2021