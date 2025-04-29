With co-signs from some of the world’s biggest entertainers (Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Doja Cat, and Lauryn Hill to name a few), Grammy Award win, and chart success, it appears Doechii’s hot streak can not be stopped.

While the “Anxiety” rapper has has released a flurry of music before her TDE debut, Alligator Bites Never Heal, most of Doechii fans caught on after “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring Kodak Black gained viral traction. Ironically enough, according to songwriter Bianca “Blush” Atterberry, “What It Is (Block Boy)” was not originally intended for Doechii. It was actually penned with Normani’s solo album in mind.

“This record ‘What It Is’ was intended for Normani, said Blush in a TikTok video (viewable here).” “Me, J White [Did It], Verse Simmons and Fresh locked in. Label set it up — they wanted records for Normani. We all got together in the studio. We were locked in for like three days, and we got about six songs and ‘What It Is’ was one of them.”

The group “immediately knew” the track would make a splash. “We were like, ‘This is a smash. This is one of them ones.’ You just be knowing,” Blush chimed.

However, Normani and her team at RCA Records supposedly did not feel the same. “It was [not] something that fit her vision,” Blush said repeating back the conversation. “Which is normal. It happens all the time. Sometimes that’s just how this works… It’s not odd. It’s very normal.”

Blush then said after Normani rejected the track, it was a long while before they shopped it to another act. Eventually, they meet with Doechii who instantly vibed with it. “We heard it and absolutely loved it,” Blush continued. “We were like, ‘She’s out of here. She’s a star.’ Always been a star.”

It looks like the track ended up in the right musician’s catalog in the end.