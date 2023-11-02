As Cole has shown to be the one to call to add a little spark to your track, listeners are wondering how much he charges for a guest verse.

It’s been two years since J. Cole dropped his last album, The Off-Season. Since then, he’s been hard at work on his upcoming album, The Fall Off . But he’s been keeping fans fed with incredible feature verses through collaborations with artists like Young Thug, Summer Walker , Lil Durk, and Drake — the lattermost helping him earn his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 .

Does J. Cole charge for rap features?

In 2019, Young Thug released “The London,” a song featuring Travis Scott and J. Cole. On Cole’s verse, he seemingly implies that his guest spots come with a hefty price tag.

“I left a flock of rappers dead and buried / A verse from me is like eleven birds / Just did the math, that’s like two thousand dollars every word,” he raps on his verse.

On an episode of Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast, Cole clarified that despite this particular line, he actually does not charge artists for features.

“It’s just a bar, bro,” said Cole. “A lot of my bars be really on point, but man that’s just a flex. I’m not gonna charge [artists] $2000 a word. I don’t even charge [artists] for the verse. I’m doing this sh*t because I’m inspired to do it.”

