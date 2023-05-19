One of my favorite tropes in hip-hop is when an artist gets another artist to do the intro on their project. For example: Missy Elliott’s 1997 debut Supa Dupa Fly, which opens with “Busta’s Intro” featuring Busta Rhymes. It’s a bold move; the first voice fans hear is someone other than the principal artist. But it also gives fans a chance to get to know that artist through another artist’s eyes.

Summer Walker’s new EP, Clear 2: Soft Life, does this, opening with “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)” featuring J. Cole. Over a mellow, piano-driven soul beat, Cole ruminates on the duo’s burgeoning friendship, congratulating Walker on her newborns and commiserating with her about the travails of the music industry. “I find it amazing the way that you juggle your kids, the biz, the fame, the bitches that’s hatin’,” he rhymes. “They sit around waiting for you to fall off like the album I’m making.”

Fans have been delighted by the new track since it dropped, calling it sweet, and remarked on the uplifting, supportive messaging from Cole toward Summer and fellow R&B stars SZA and Ari Lennox.

J Cole verse on Summer Walker Ep is just so sweet — Brat.🎀 (@myaaa_money) May 19, 2023

J Cole rapping directly to Summer Walker 😫 — Dariana🖤 (@ItssMeDEE) May 19, 2023

J. Cole shouting out SZA, Ari Lennox and Summer Walker for holding down RnB music >>> — Moon Child 🌑 (@_Victorrio) May 19, 2023

Man, I LOVE what J. Cole did on that Summer Walker intro. We don’t hear rappers uplift black women like that anymore. — . (@bsmoove) May 19, 2023

Other fans have praised the Neo-Soul-influenced direction of the album, likening Summer’s performance to that of Erykah Badu.

OH SUMMER WALKER IN HER ERYKAH BADU BAG pic.twitter.com/wSz7GmnbLK — HART°𓆩♡𓆪 °🧪 (@HartDaScientist) May 15, 2023

summer walker just gave us a good erykah badu type— cleaning the house on a beautiful sunday, while burning a nice finely scented incense type of EP, and y’all are complaining?? the music is a vibe… it just might not be for some of y’all — Jalen Major (@JalenMajor) May 19, 2023

Meanwhile, other fans are excited by the reference to J. Cole’s upcoming album The Fall Off, which he’s been teasing for some time. They’re sure its release is imminent after he cleared his Instagram earlier this year, but for now, at least they have his warm, comforting bars from Clear 2 to hold them over until he’s ready to announce a date.