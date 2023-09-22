Doja Cat‘s new album, Scarlet is finally here. Over the course of the album rollout, Doja has explored some new avenues in terms of her sound. Scarlet‘s lead single, “Attention” has a more melodic influence to it, while “Demons” and her No. 1 single “Paint The Town Red” feature her stepping into her rap and rock bags. But tonight (September 22), Doja reminds us of her sweet side with her new single, “Agora Hills.”

On “Agora Hills,” Doja is undeniably in love, and reminds us once again of her multifaceted musical talents. Much of the song is her delivering soft-tinged vocals as she sings “I wanna show you off” about her man, but she also reminds us of her fire rap skills throughout

“Front seat chillin with the window down / I be ten toes down on the dash, getting fast food / Hope you can handle the heat / Put your name in the streets / Get used to my fans looking at you,” she raps, explaining how she wants to make this special man part of her world.

In the song’s accompanying video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis and Doja herself, Doja is seen talking to her lover on the phone in her colorful pink bedroom. Elsewhere in the video, she is joined by her girlfriends, as they dance throughout the city until sunrise in Agora Hills.

You can see the video for “Agora Hills” above.

Scarlet is out now via RCA. Find more information here.