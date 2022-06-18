Last month, Doja Cat canceled her upcoming tour with The Weeknd, warning her fans that she had to have tonsil surgery after they’d become infected and would require several months of rest to recover. The “Vegas” rapper apparently has undergone the required surgery, sharing a series of photos from a hospital bed on Twitter on Thursday. She also demonstrated the effect that the surgery has had on her vocal cords, attempting to rap Nicki Minaj’s fan-favorite verse from Trey Songz’s “Bottoms Up.” Unfortunately… well, you can see for yourself below.

So it looks like she’ll be out of commission for a while — which could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. After all, for much of the past year, she’s apparently been feeling the effects of burnout after skyrocketing to fame pretty quickly on the strength of her breakout hit “Say So” — which, ironically, features Nicki Minaj on the remix. The atypical pop star tweeted in October, “I’m just tired and i don’t want to do anything… I’m not happy. I’m done saying yes to motherf*ckers cuz I can’t even have a week to just chill. I’m never not working.” She also posted about feeling pressured by the demands of her flourishing career. “I’m doing all this shit that I don’t f*ckin’ wanna do,” she said in an Instagram Live stream. “I don’t want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna make music. I wanna play f*ckin’ video games.”

Doja’s time off could be a chance for her to check off some things on that to-do list while rediscovering her passion for rapping, which she says she wants to do more of on her next album. And for fans who’ll miss seeing her on tour, there’s at least some consolation; she’s always been highly active on social media, so her inevitable boredom will likely lead to some hilarious and interesting content.