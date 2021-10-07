It looks like that episode of Dave featuring Doja Cat was grounded in reality after all. The 25-year-old star is riding high in the wake of her third album, Planet Her, but that doesn’t mean that everything is sunny for her. If anything, she’s busier than ever, and judging from a string of tweets she posted then deleted, according to HotNewHipHop, she’s feeling the burnout of being overworked and saying “yes” to a few too many projects at once — which have included hosting the VMAs, performing at them, and participating in a slew of brand partnerships.

“I’m just tired and i don’t want to do anything,” she tweeted Wednesday night. “I’m not happy. I’m done saying yes to motherf*ckers cuz I can’t even have a week to just chill. I’m never not working. I’m f*cking tired. Alex is getting old he’s 68 years old and i can’t even be there for him. i wanna be alone.”

Without explaining who “Alex” is or providing additional context, she continued, “its not anybody else’s fault but mine anyway i just keep agreeing to sh*t i dont wanna do in the future. its my own dumb ass fault. and then I’m too tired to put any effort into this sh*t cuz I’m so run down from everything else.”

It looks like the rapper/popstar could use a vacation — and perhaps a class in time management and setting boundaries. She’s already starting to get there, saying she’s going to be more selective about features in the future, which seems like a good start. Here’s hoping she gets some rest and rediscovers her creative spark.