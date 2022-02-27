Doja Cat has been one of the most prolific female rappers in recent memory. The rising hip-hop and pop star has been continually featuring on tracks with other artists, sharing her life on social media, and released her own full-length, Planet Her to immense critical acclaim last year. But as Billboard kicks off another round of interviews with women in the music industry, honoring how much harder we have to work for recognition, it’s Doja’s turn to give flowers to someone who influenced her deeply. And it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the person she most wants to shout out is none other than Nicki Minaj.

Billboard asked Doja: “What performers did you look to growing up?” And her response included flowers for Nicki first and foremost, along with Janet Jackson, and Beyonce. “It’s pretty obvious that I’m in love with everything Nicki Minaj has put out into the world,” Doja assert, before citing some other artists she admires. “You have your Janets and your Beyoncés. I look at [other artists’] projects and performances and go, “Wow, I hope one day I get to that point.”

Well, most of us think she’s well on her way there. Check out the full interview here.