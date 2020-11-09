Doja Cat’s “Say So” has been one of the year’s biggest songs, so naturally, it’s been everywhere. While it’s a tremendous tune, one could be forgiven for experiencing a bit of fatigue with it. It looks like even Doja herself feels that way, as she tweeted over the weekend, “im tired of say so too yall.” Also this weekend, she performed the track at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards, but perhaps due to her being a bit over the song, she took it in a completely different direction.

im tired of say so too yall — GANG SUNK THAT DUNKER (@DojaCat) November 9, 2020

While the original song is smooth, sugar-sweet pop, for this performance, she turned it into an intense, metal-edged rocker. Joined by a band, Doja and company played the song like a guitar-driven nu-metal, which was pulled off impressively well. Some of her airy vocals from the original song find their way to the forefront, but otherwise, this version of the song is entirely different.

Following the performance, Doja shared a gallery of images from the night and wrote, “Had such a great time performing ‘Say So’ at this years @mtvema ‘s! Thank you to all my fans for making me the winner of the ‘New Act’ category & to @mtv for having me!”

Watch Doja perform “Say So” above.