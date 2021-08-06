Last year Dominic Fike released his debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, a record indicative of the dark-pop pathos that seems to be taking over culture in this era of global crisis and imposed isolation. Now, he’s expanding into a different medium while keeping the same energy by joining the cast of Euphoria for the show’s second season. In a new interview with Variety today, Fike talked about the process of auditioning for the show, not once but twice, actually landing a bigger role the second time around.

The character he’s slated to play in the second season of the show is a friend of characters played by Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, aka Rue and Jules. According to Fike, his two co-stars are “the nicest people ever.” As far as his own experience acting on the show, Fike said he’s been having an easy time of it — mostly because his character has a life story that’s relatable to the rising star. “I don’t have to do much acting,” he admitted. “He’s exactly like me. It’s shit I would say and sh*t I would do.” As far as Fike’s take on what it’s like to film on set? “It feels like a long music video.”

Check out his full interview with Variety here, and look for him on the next season of Euphoria.