Getty Image
Music

Dominic Fike Said The Character He Plays In The New Season Of ‘Euphoria’ Is ‘Exactly Like Me’

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

Last year Dominic Fike released his debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, a record indicative of the dark-pop pathos that seems to be taking over culture in this era of global crisis and imposed isolation. Now, he’s expanding into a different medium while keeping the same energy by joining the cast of Euphoria for the show’s second season. In a new interview with Variety today, Fike talked about the process of auditioning for the show, not once but twice, actually landing a bigger role the second time around.

The character he’s slated to play in the second season of the show is a friend of characters played by Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, aka Rue and Jules. According to Fike, his two co-stars are “the nicest people ever.” As far as his own experience acting on the show, Fike said he’s been having an easy time of it — mostly because his character has a life story that’s relatable to the rising star. “I don’t have to do much acting,” he admitted. “He’s exactly like me. It’s shit I would say and sh*t I would do.” As far as Fike’s take on what it’s like to film on set? “It feels like a long music video.”

Check out his full interview with Variety here, and look for him on the next season of Euphoria.

Listen To This
Foxing Will Go For Broke Or Die Trying
by:
Phabo Is A Burgeoning ‘Soulquarius’ Whose Success Comes From Letting Go And Letting God
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
×