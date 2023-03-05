Don Toliver’s time is now. His set on Saturday, March 4 at Rolling Loud California 2023 was the proof. Not only has the Cactus Jack signee released his third studio album, Love Sick, but late last month, he immediately doubled down to drop the deluxe version.

Toliver’s album release concert earlier this week at Irving Plaza set the bar high for Rolling Loud California ticket holders. But the “Leave The Club” rapper had no trouble delivering. During his set at the festival, he brought out collaborator Justin Bieber for an epic performance of their track “Private Landing.”

As the California sun set, the two danced along to the song as they left it all on the stage. Bieber’s appearance comes as a surprise as the singer has been battling a medical condition that has forced him to cancel shows in the past.

Although Future, also featured on the track, was notably absent, the duo carried on in a way that made his absence an afterthought. Fans of Future shouldn’t look too deep into his absence either, as the rapper is set to close the festival on Sunday, March 5. Toliver is also set to join Future on tour next month.

Toliver was also sure to feature one more important person to him during his set, singer Kali Uchis. Uchis and Toliver have been dating for over a year and have often featured each other in their music.

