In a new post from TMZ going viral online, they note that Taylor Swift might (finally) be playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023. However, in the actual article, they note that it is purely from fan speculation based on a bit of news: Last night, the NFL announced that Pepsi was being replaced with Apple Music as the official sponsor. When was the announcement made? You guessed it: At midnight.

There’s a bit more to the theory than that, but following TMZ’s announcement, Variety also shared the news and noted that “three sources close to the situation tell Variety that it’s happening.”

Three sources close to the situation tell Variety that Taylor Swift will play the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.https://t.co/Bv8bTsi89U — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2022

Update: TMZ later reported that according to “sources with direct knowledge,” Swift is not performing at Super Bowl LVII.

Swift is currently gearing up to release her tenth studio album Midnights in October, which fans had noted as the start of this theory. Yet, alongside her new album, she is still in the ongoing process of re-recording her music. If she did play the halftime show, she may have to put out re-recordings of 1989, Taylor Swift, Speak Now, and Reputation, before playing hits from those albums: In 2019, Swift claimed Scooter Braun was trying to prevent her from playing her old songs on TV.

Alternately, she could only play setlist selections from albums and songs she owns. This would include both Fearless and Red (Taylor’s Version), Folklore, Lover, Evermore, and now, Midnights. She has also teased some single re-recordings from 1989, with “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” for use in DC League of Super-Pets and officially released “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” – so those would be up-for-grabs if the news winds up being true.

