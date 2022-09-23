taylor swift VMAs 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Is Reportedly The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performer, According To Sources (And Fan Theories)

by: Twitter

In a new post from TMZ going viral online, they note that Taylor Swift might (finally) be playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023. However, in the actual article, they note that it is purely from fan speculation based on a bit of news: Last night, the NFL announced that Pepsi was being replaced with Apple Music as the official sponsor. When was the announcement made? You guessed it: At midnight.

There’s a bit more to the theory than that, but following TMZ’s announcement, Variety also shared the news and noted that “three sources close to the situation tell Variety that it’s happening.”

Update: TMZ later reported that according to “sources with direct knowledge,” Swift is not performing at Super Bowl LVII.

Swift is currently gearing up to release her tenth studio album Midnights in October, which fans had noted as the start of this theory. Yet, alongside her new album, she is still in the ongoing process of re-recording her music. If she did play the halftime show, she may have to put out re-recordings of 1989, Taylor Swift, Speak Now, and Reputation, before playing hits from those albums: In 2019, Swift claimed Scooter Braun was trying to prevent her from playing her old songs on TV.

Alternately, she could only play setlist selections from albums and songs she owns. This would include both Fearless and Red (Taylor’s Version), Folklore, Lover, Evermore, and now, Midnights. She has also teased some single re-recordings from 1989, with “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” for use in DC League of Super-Pets and officially released “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” – so those would be up-for-grabs if the news winds up being true.

Continue scrolling for a few fan reactions and additional theories.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×