Dr. Dre Has Thoughts About T-Pain’s Viral Rant On Unoriginal Rappers

T-Pain famously brought Auto-Tuned vocals to the consciousness of the music mainstream, so he’s somebody who can speak on originality. Indeed, he did just that recently when he drew some attention with a rant he delivered during a Twitch stream, in which he loudly and explicitly shared his frustrations with derivative and unoriginal rappers. He’s not the only one who feels this way, as Dr. Dre has now backed up T-Pain’s rant.

Sharing a clip of the video on Instagram, Dre wrote, “Shoutout to @tpain!! I’m here laughing my f*ckin ass off, but he’s right. I know and feel exactly what you’re saying.”

As a reminder, T-Pain said, “Stop doing that! Do something else, you’re not original! Give me some original sh*t! Stop! Just f*cking do something else! God damn it! Do some different music! We have all the sh*t you’re doing. Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it. Lil Baby is already doing it. DaBaby is already doing it. It’s literally two n****s with Baby in their names that’s already doing all the music you want! Do something else! That’s it! Stop sending me this bullsh*t and then get mad when I don’t like it. Jesus god-damn tap-dancing Christ!”

Revisit T-Pain’s full rant below.

