Drake’s Apollo Theater Show: How To Get Tickets

There’s an argument to be made that Drake and SiriusXM should have scheduled his Apollo Theater debut for “November 18th” instead of November 11, but the more pressing question is whether tickets are available to catch the Toronto icon at the 1,500-seat preeminent Harlem venue.

Drake announced the special show on Wednesday (October 5) with an Instagram post captioned, “Sound 42 link in bio to win tickets.” The link directs to SiriusXM’s landing page for the event that’s just as vague as Drake’s Instagram post.

“Drake will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York,” it reads. “The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Drake will perform at the iconic theater. For a chance to win tickets to this event, scan the QR code to listen to Sound 42 (Ch. 42) on the SXM App anytime from now until 11 p.m. ET on October 26, 2022. Then watch for a pop-up message on how to enter.”

Drake revived OVO Sound Radio by launching his 24-hour SiriusXM station Sound 42 in March 2021. The platform played a big role in this summer’s surprise rollout of Honestly, Nevermind, his seventh studio album. Simultaneous with the album’s release, Drake premiered Table For One, his new radio show, and let fans in on everything he’d been working on.

So, for now, it seems your best bet to witness Drake make history at the Apollo is to mimic his nocturnal nature and listen to Sound 42 at all hours while praying to get a Nike SNKRS-esque “Got ‘Em” notification that you’ve won tickets.