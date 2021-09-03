The world is just hours away from finally receiving the music industry’s most anticipated album: Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. It’s a project that was supposed to be released back in January before the rapper opted to delay it after knee surgery and recovering from it forced him to take time off from placing the finishing touches on it.

Finally, after eight long months, Certified Lover Boy will soon be available for everyone to press play on, but before that happens, Drake unveils the official tracklist for the album.

Drake previously revealed the cast of guest acts for the album Certified Lover Boy, but did not share how they would be paired or grouped up until now. Altogether, the rapper’s new album boasts 21 tracks with features from Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Yebba, Project Pat, Masego, Tems, and Kid Cudi.

You can read the full tracklist for the project below.

1. “Champagne Poetry”

2.” April’s Home”

3. “Girls Want Girls”

4. “In The Bible”

5. “Love All”

6. “Fair Trade”

7. “Way Too Sexy”

8. “TSU”

9. “N 2 Deep”

10. “Pipe Down”

11. “Yebba’s Heartbreak”

12. “No friends In The Industry”

13. “Knife Talk”

14. “7am On Bridle Path”

15. “Race My Mind”

16. “Fountains”

17. “Get Along Better”

18. “You Only Live Twice”

19. “IMY2”

20. “F*cking Fans”

21. “The Remorse”

Certified Lover Boy is out 9/3 via OVO Sound/Republic.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.