After months of delays and an often-irritating waiting game, Drake finally shared the release date for his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. The rapper “hacked” a Sportscenter broadcast to reveal September 3 as the official date, then later shared quite the controversial artwork. Now he’s unveiled the guest features for the project in a very creative way.

Drake posted the names of his guests on various billboards. Among those set to appear include Jay-Z, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Yebba, and Project Pat. The billboards for the artists were placed in each one’s respective state. For instance, Jay-Z’s was in New York, Lil Durk’s was in Illinois, both Giveon and Ty Dolla Sign’s were in California, Atlanta played home to Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby, while Project Pat and singer Yebba’s were in Memphis .

You can see some examples below:

Lil Durk’s is set to appear on the album’s lead single “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” but it’s possible that he and Drake worked on multiple songs. Just like with the rest of the guests on the album, we’ll have to wait until Friday to find out.

Certified Lover Boy is out 9/3 via OVO Sound/Republic.